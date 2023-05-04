

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) issued a trading update for 1 January to 30 April 2023. Group like-for-like sales were up 1% in the period with revenues of 924 million pounds. Reported revenues were 7% higher in the period. The Group said its outlook for fiscal 2023 remains unchanged.



The Group noted that it has continued to make progress on its strategic initiatives. During 2023, the Group's operational priorities include active product category management to develop product mix and margin over time and leveraging prior year investment in new branches and strategic relocations.



