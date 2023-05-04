

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported that its first quarter Insurance contract written premiums increased by 7.4% in constant currency to $1.42 billion from last year, underpinned by an attractive rate environment across all business segments. Hiscox Retail insurance contract written premiums increased 6.5% in constant currency to $681.3 million, driven by continued strong growth in Europe and solid performance in the UK and US.



Aki Hussain, CEO, Hiscox Ltd, said: 'We are seeing positive momentum across the Group. For our Retail businesses, growth momentum in the UK and US is accelerating in line with expectations, and Europe continues to deliver strong double digit increases.'



Hiscox Ltd stated that its outlook for the half year is positive.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX