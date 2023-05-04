

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):



Earnings: -$187.8 million in Q1 vs. $175.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.26 in Q1 vs. $1.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$60.6 million or -$0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.73 per share Revenue: $3.93 billion in Q1 vs. $4.45 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.00 to $2.00



