

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $569 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $475 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $615 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $6.21 billion from $5.80 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.19 to $1.23



