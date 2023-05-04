

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TD Bank Group (TD) and First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Thursday announced their decision to terminate the companies' merger agreement announced in February last year.



TD does not have a timetable for obtaining regulatory approvals for reasons unrelated to First Horizon, TD informed First Horizon.



As per the terms of the termination agreement, TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, in addition to $25 million fee reimbursement due to First Horizon.



The shares of First Horizon Series G Preferred Stock that TD Bank purchased will continue to reflect a conversion price of $25 per share, TD Bank said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX