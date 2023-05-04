

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $438 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $4.82 billion from $4.75 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $438 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.10 - $12.32 Full year revenue guidance: $19.2 - $19.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX