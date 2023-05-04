

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for WestRock Company (WRK):



Earnings: -$2.01 billion in Q2 vs. $39.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.85 in Q2 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $197.6 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $5.28 billion in Q2 vs. $5.38 billion in the same period last year.



