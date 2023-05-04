

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $100.0 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $74.8 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $97.3 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $797.9 million from $726.2 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 to $4.95



