

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $397.0 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $714.7 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $571.6 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $4.7 billion from $4.6 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $397.0 Mln. vs. $714.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $4.7 Bln vs. $4.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.19 to $5.39



