

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $969 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $922 million or $2.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.7% to $6.560 billion from $3.820 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 - $9.20



