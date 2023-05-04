

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):



Earnings: -$7.74 million in Q1 vs. $20.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of -$0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $834.54 million in Q1 vs. $926.94 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX