

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Departments of State and Defense have announced a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself and its people against Russian aggression.



The latest package of U.S. arms and equipment, valued at $300 million, includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Ukraine has been using so effectively on the battlefield.



The package also includes additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, anti-armor weapon systems, missiles, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, and spare parts and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces in its fight against the Russian forces.



This is the 37th package of security assistance for Ukraine using presidential drawdown authorities. 'It follows extensive work by the U.S. government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine's request ahead of its planned counteroffensive, and ensure they have the weapons and equipment they need,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a routine press briefing.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said Russia unleashed its worst attacks on Kyiv in a year by launching missiles and drones to the capital city overnight.



'Our city has not experienced such a heavy intensity of attacks since the beginning of this year! Last night, the aggressor launched another large-scale air strike on the capital,' Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, wrote on Telegram.



Popko said Ukrainian air defense forces thwarted the Russian attacks by desrtoying all missiles and drones in Kyiv airspace.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX