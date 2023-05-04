

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL):



Earnings: -$9.2 million in Q1 vs. $145.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. $2.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $31.3 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.76 per share Revenue: $4.72 billion in Q1 vs. $4.80 billion in the same period last year.



