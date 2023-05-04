

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $38.3 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $46.6 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $1.74 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $38.3 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



