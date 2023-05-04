

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ODL has recalled about 39,100 severe weather doorglass inserts due to hurricane zone wind-borne debris injury hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.



The company has asked its customers to immediately contact ODL to arrange for a free repair by a qualified technician. The doorglass insert will be repaired or replaced free of charge.



The recall involves severe weather doorglass inserts designed to protect homes in hurricane prone regions from the risk of wind-borne debris. The recalled glassdoor inserts were sold under the ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass brand names.



The products were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide, online at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com and Zabitat.com from May 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,200 and $2,250.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de