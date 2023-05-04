

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker Edison Furniture recalls about 121,000 twin over twin bunk beds due to risk of fall.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards. The company said it received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk beds slats breaking, including one report of minor injuries.



The recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.



The recalled bunk beds were sold online at Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from February 2010 through February 2022 for between $206 and $389.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions.



