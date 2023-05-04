

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS):



Earnings: -$53.67 million in Q4 vs. $96.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q4 vs. $1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.62 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $372.82 million in Q4 vs. $489.97 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $260 - $320 Mln



