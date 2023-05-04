

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $6.88 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $46.25 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.22 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.6% to $106.30 million from $182.15 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $6.88 Mln. vs. $46.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $106.30 Mln vs. $182.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $117 - $127 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POWER INTEGRATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de