

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$44.78 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$22.48 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.1% to $67.41 million from $41.09 million last year.



Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$44.78 Mln. vs. -$22.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.29 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $67.41 Mln vs. $41.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $550 - $650 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de