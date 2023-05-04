Pentair: Making Better Essential: Advancing Our Positive Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Pentair



Karla Robertson highlighted the positive impacts made in 2022 during Pentair's Global Town Hall in May 2023.

By Karla Robertson, Pentair Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

We are excited to have recently released our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting our advancements toward being a leading sustainability company.

At Pentair, our social responsibility efforts and corporate responsibility program are guided by Making Better Essential. The decisions we make, the products we create, the solutions we offer, and the partnerships we form, are opportunities to make the world better. Central to our Purpose, we take this responsibility seriously as we believe that making life better for people and our planet is essential.

This Report highlights the work we did to advance our positive impact, including our continued progress on our social responsibility strategic targets that we announced in 2021. Highlights of our 2022 progress include:

A 29% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions compared to our 2019 baseline

A decrease in our water withdrawal compared to our 2019 baseline, representing a 9.3% decrease over our 2021 water withdrawal

100% of new products were assessed using our new Sustainability Scorecard

The release of an enhanced Supplier Code of Conduct

Sustained positive progress in the representation of women in our workforce and in leadership positions

2023 and Beyond

We are continuing our great momentum in 2023, having already received the Real Leaders Impact Award for sustainability leadership in January. We plan to further instill sustainability within our culture and operations to well-position us for further advanced leadership, and remain focused on providing solutions to sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water.

I am very proud of the work we've accomplished to make progress toward our strategic targets and advance Pentair's sustainability strategy. We could not have done any of this important work without our engaged and committed employees. I am grateful to them as well as to our customers, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their continued support. Together, we have an opportunity to make life's essential resources better - for people and the planet.

