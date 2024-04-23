

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $133.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.017 billion from $1.028 billion last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $133.3 Mln. vs. $129.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.017 Bln vs. $1.028 Bln last year.



