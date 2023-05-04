AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):
Earnings: -$101 million in Q1 vs. $96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.35 in Q1 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $4.94 billion in Q1 vs. $4.91 billion in the same period last year.
