

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$101 million in Q1 vs. $96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.35 in Q1 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $4.94 billion in Q1 vs. $4.91 billion in the same period last year.



