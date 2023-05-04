

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $25.01 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $94.84 billion from $97.28 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $24.16 Bln. vs. $25.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $94.84 Bln vs. $97.28 Bln last year.



