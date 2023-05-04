

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $29.53 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $19.82 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.99 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $500.15 million from $474.17 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $29.53 Mln. vs. $19.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q1): $500.15 Mln vs. $474.17 Mln last year.



