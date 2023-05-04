

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $16.3 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $43.7 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.73 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $16.3 Mln. vs. $43.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



