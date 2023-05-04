

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $247.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $138.4 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.7 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $1.26 billion from $954.8 million last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.280 - $1.320 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.48 Full year revenue guidance: $5.425 - $5.485 Bln



