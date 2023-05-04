

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $97.3 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $195.2 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $97.3 Mln. vs. $195.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REGENCY CENTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de