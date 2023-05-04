

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $151 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $3.24 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



