

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $163 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $163 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 - $2.96



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANT ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de