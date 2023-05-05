

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK) Friday said its profit before tax from continuing operations for the first quarter increased to 108.51 million euros from 83.07 million euros last year.



Net profit from continuing operations rose to 83.73 million euros or 0.49 euros per share from 61.73 million euros or 0.35 euros per share last year.



Quarterly revenue increased to 1.271 billion euros from 1.126 billion euros in the previous year, with organic revenue growth of 13.9%.



The company said its order intake increased 2.4% in the first quarter to a record high of 1.581 billion euros.



Looking forward, the company now expects full-year organic revenue to grow more than 8%, up from previous outlook of 5% growth.



