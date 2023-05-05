

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global semiconductor foundry company United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) reported net sales of NT$18.46 billion for the month of April 2023, compared to NT$22.80 billion, prior year, down 19.02%.



For the period from Jan. to Apr., United Microelectronics Corporation reported net sales of NT$72.67 billion compared to NT$86.22 billion, previous year, a decline of 15.71%.



UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Singapore.



