

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $153 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.5% to $1.61 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



