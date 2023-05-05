

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $142.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $122.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.1 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.297 billion from $1.234 billion last year.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $142.6 Mln. vs. $122.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.297 Bln vs. $1.234 Bln last year.



