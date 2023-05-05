

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):



Earnings: -$117 million in Q1 vs. $38 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q1 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $3.75 billion in Q1 vs. $3.12 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.90



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLUOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de