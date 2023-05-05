

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provided operating earnings guidance for the second quarter in a range of $0.58 to $0.68 per share.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINION ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de