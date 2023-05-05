

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The White House has denied allegation by Russia that the United States directed its ally Ukraine to carry out the alleged attack on the Kremlin, purportedly targeting President Vladimir Putin.



'Undoubtedly, such decisions, the definition of goals, the definition of means - all this is dictated to Kyiv from Washington,' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN when asked about Wednesday's purported drone attack on the official residence of Putin.



'We are well aware that decisions on such actions and such terrorist attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington. And Kyiv is already executing what it is told to do,' he added.



Peskov was referring to a claim that Russia made earlier this week that Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Kremlin. Moscow says it was a 'planned terrorist attack' aimed at killing Putin. Ukraine has denied the allegation.



Speaking about this alleged drone attack at the Kremlin at a news conference Thursday, John Kirby, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said, 'the United States was not involved in this incident in any way, contrary to Mr. Peskov's lies. And that's what they are: just lies'.



'We're still trying to gather information about what happened, and we just don't have conclusive evidence one way or the other,' he added.



Kirby said that over the past few days, Washington has noticed that Russia continue to launch dozens of missiles and armed drones into Ukraine, striking civilian homes and killing innocent Ukrainians, including shoppers at a supermarket.



'Russia is continuing to wage a brutal war against the Ukrainian people. And we're committed to continuing to support Ukraine as they defend their country from that aggression, including, as you just saw this week, with yet another package of security assistance,' he told reporters.



