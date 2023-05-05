

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said that its shareholders approved all agenda items at Friday's Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders also accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.45 per share with dividend rights for the 2022 fiscal year.



The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 90.09% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.



