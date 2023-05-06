

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its first quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders climbed to $35.50 billion or $24,377 per Class A share from $5.58 billion or $3,784 per Class A share in the prior year.



Investment and derivative gains/losses included gain of $27.44 billion compared to a loss of $1.58 billion in the previous year.



Operating earnings for the first quarter grew to $8.07 billion from $7.16 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues were $85.39 billion up from $70.84 billion in the prior year.



The company repurchased about $4.4 billion of its Class A and B common stock in the first quarter of 2023.



