

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) posted a first-quarter loss of 667.9 million euros compared to profit of 236.0 million euros, previous year. Group FFO was 144.8 euros, an increase of 0.9% from last year. Group FFO per share was 0.36 euros, flat with prior year. The segment revenue rental was 194.8 million euros, an increase of 2.6%.



Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen, said: 'Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a still challenging market environment in the first quarter of 2023.'



Deutsche Wohnen, a publicly listed property company in Europe, is part of the Vonovia Group. As of 31 March 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX