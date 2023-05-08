

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major rivals in the European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 3-week high of 1.3348 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 101.17 against the yen, from early lows of 1.3387 and 100.67, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4734 from an early low of 1.4766.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 103.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.



