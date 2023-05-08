

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $40.0 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $19.0 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $684.1 million from $685.4 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $40.0 Mln. vs. $19.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $684.1 Mln vs. $685.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



