

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



Earnings: $1.033 million in Q1 vs. -$20.535 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.353 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $106.786 million in Q1 vs. $64.477 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $385Mln-$410Mln



