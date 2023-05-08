

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 traded with mild gains on Monday amidst optimism generated by the Fed hinting of a pause in rate hikes and fears ahead of the release of CPI data from the U.S.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,449.32, gaining 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,416.22 and 7450.73.



Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 9 are trading in negative territory.



ArcelorMittal rallied more than 3 percent, followed by Alstom that added 2.9 percent. Bouygues, AXA, Worldline, LVMH and Credit Agricole, all gained more than 1 percent.



Teleperformance declined 1.8 percent. Sanofi and Airbus, both lost more than 0.5 percent.



The Dollar's retreat amidst the Fed's announcement of a potential pause dragged the Dollar Index 0.13 percent to 101.08, lifting the EUR/USD pair 0.30 percent to 1.1050.



The ECB's continued hawkish stance and the solid jobs data from the U.S. fueled rate hike expectations, lifting the yield on France's ten-year bond 0.94 percent overnight to 2.912%, from the previous close of 2.885%.



