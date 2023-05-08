

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) reaffirmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project total revenue between $15.5 billion and $16.0 billion. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $15.64 billion for the year.



The company also said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken