

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina (ILMN) issued a shareholder letter highlighting the strength of its Board. The company also noted that Carl Icahn's plan for Illumina is sloppy and uninformed. Illumina's Board requested that shareholders reject all three of Carl Icahn's nominees. The Board believes the election of any such nominees would detract from Illumina's long-term strategy.



The Annual Meeting will be held on May 25, 2023. Shareholders of record as of close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting.



