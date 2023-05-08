

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology major, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Marcus Kuhnert has decided to quit with effect from June 30.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Helene von Roeder as new CFO with effect from July 1.



Helene joins Merck from Vonovia SE where she served as CFO until 2021, and then transitioned to become Chief Transformation Officer.



Prior to that, she spent 23 years working in London and Frankfurt for various investment banks.



