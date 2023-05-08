

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said new data from a real-world study of nearly half of a million postmenopausal women with osteoporosis in the U.S. medicare program showed Prolia injection reduced fracture risk in patients versus oral alendronate. Treatment with Prolia was also associated with greater reductions in fracture risk over time, the company noted.



Prolia is the first approved therapy that specifically targets RANK Ligand, an essential regulator of bone-removing cells. Amgen said these findings provide important insights into the effectiveness of Prolia versus oral alendronate on osteoporotic fracture outcomes in post-menopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture using real-world data.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken