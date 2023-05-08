

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as the dollar stayed somewhat weak with traders weighing recent economic data and assessing the Federal Reserve's likely stance on policy tightening.



Traders also await the data on U.S. consumer price inflation, due later in the week.



The Dollar remained weak as the Fed's hints of a pause and jobs data that implied a resilient U.S. labor market triggered uncertainty over the future course of monetary policy in the U.S.



The dollar index, which dropped to 101.04 in the European session, recovered to 101.34 before paring gains and dropping to 101.17, down marginally from the previous close.



Gold futures for June ended higher by $8.40 or about 0.4% at $2,033.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended down $0.096 at $25.834 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $3.9395 per pound, gaining $0.0465.



Data on consumer and producer price inflation, due later in the week, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 86.9% chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in June.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following last week's rate hike that the central bank would take a 'data-dependent approach' to future monetary policy decisions.



In U.S. economic news today, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. wholesale inventories were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of March.



The report said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in March, while revised data showed inventories were also unchanged in February. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to inch up by 0.1%, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.



