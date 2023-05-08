Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
08.05.23
19:55 Uhr
4,956 Euro
+0,013
+0,26 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9644,99420:53
4,9694,99920:53
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2023 | 20:26
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Gender Pay Gap, Representation, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson

By Caroline Berns

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about work-life balance, a new gender pay gap report, cultural representation in video games, and an IWD campaign from Australia.

Work life balance

Surveys show that a lot of people ask for a healthy work-life balance, and even prioritize it over pay. But how has the meaning of the term changed in the past years, and what does this mean for employees and employers? Insightful article!

Gender pay gap

Pew Research Center just released its latest study of census data in the US - looking at the gender pay gap. Interesting report, worth reading!

Representation

Global telco company Orange, together with creative agency Publicis Conseil, just launched the campaign Cultural Avatars MaxTaFierté (MaxYourIdentity). The goal of the campaign is to allow gamers from the Middle East and Africa to feel represented, offering traditional outfit "skins".

IWD 2023

According to a study from the World Economic Forum, women leaders are twice as likely to work on D&I initiatives as their male counterparts. Ahead of IWD (International Women's Day) on the 8th of March, an eye-catching Australian campaign is now inviting men to "Show up for Equality".

Ericsson, Monday, May 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753517/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Gender-Pay-Gap-Representation-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
