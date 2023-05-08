

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $116 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.87 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $116 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



